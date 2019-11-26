Tech Giants Back Student Visa Extension As Economic Boon

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:10 PM EST) -- Technology companies, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, defended a student visa extension policy for recent foreign graduates with STEM degrees, saying Tuesday that it benefits the economy, businesses and workers. In an effort to toss out a lawsuit from the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers, or WashTech, 52 companies said that the student visa extension policy is critical to addressing the scarcity of STEM-trained workers in the U.S., which makes it hard for businesses to fill STEM jobs. “These essential programs mitigate the immediate shortfall of STEM-skilled individuals, while ameliorating that problem in the long term, by educating and training the...

