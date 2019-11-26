Carnival Should Face Recruiting Co.'s $1.5M Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:23 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has recommended trimming several counts from a Philippine company's suit alleging that Carnival Corp. owes it more than $1.5 million for unpaid recruiting and lobbying services, but found the cruise line cannot steer clear of claims for breach of contract. U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin G. Torres entered his findings Monday in a 22-page report to the trial judge, who will make the final ruling on Maunlad Trans Inc.'s claims that the cruise giant failed to pay any of the administrative fees it owed for Filipino workers the company recruited under a series of contracts between 2008 and...

