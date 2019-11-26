AIG Must Cover Office Depot's $78M Settlement, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:16 PM EST) -- Office Depot Inc. has asked the Ninth Circuit to rule that AIG must cover its $77.5 million settlement of a suit alleging it violated the California False Claims Act by overbilling public agencies, saying a lower court misapplied a slew of limitations and exclusions in the office supply giant's liability policy to foreclose coverage. In an opening brief filed with the appellate court on Monday, Office Depot argued that U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson made several critical errors when he ruled in June that AIG Specialty Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover the company's costs to defend or settle whistleblower...

