Couple Entitled To $500K Refund On Properties, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:34 PM EST) -- A California couple is entitled to a $500,000 tax refund because their vacation properties could be treated as rentals on which they could claim losses, the Ninth Circuit was told. Greg and Juli Eger gave management companies exclusive rights to rent and market properties that the couple owned in Colorado, Hawaii and Mexico during the 2007 through 2009 tax years, which enables the couple to claim losses for rental real estate activity, the Egers said in their Monday appeal. Greg Eger is also a real estate professional, which further enables him to claim real estate activity losses, the appeal said....

