Squire Patton Launches Commodities And Shipping Group

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:01 PM EST) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has formed a global commodities and shipping group in Singapore with the addition of two former Reed Smith LLP partners who are known for their international arbitration and financing work in sectors that include construction and offshore energy. Barry Stimpson and Jessica Kenworthy have joined Squire Patton's Singapore office as the firm looks to develop a leading commodities and shipping team that will provide clients with advice on transactions, trade finance, arbitration, litigation, regulatory matters and much more, according to a Tuesday announcement. Stimpson, who was a founding partner of Reed Smith's Singapore office in 2012, has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS