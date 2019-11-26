Landry's Can't Collect $20M In Hack Coverage, 5th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:17 PM EST) -- An insurer told the Fifth Circuit that a trial court properly ruled that it doesn't have to fund restaurant operator Landry's Inc.'s defense of JPMorgan Chase's $20 million lawsuit related to a data breach at Landry's properties. Insurance Co. of the State of Pennsylvania said in a brief Monday that Landry's made "novel and confounding" arguments seeking to overturn the trial court's decision. A Texas federal judge ruled in May that the insurer has no duty to defend the Houston-based hospitality company against JPMorgan and its card payment processing arm, Paymentech LLC, for costs related to a breach that compromised millions...

