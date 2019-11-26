Texas Says Enviros Botched Suit Over Austin Highway Project

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:38 PM EST) -- Texas state officials told a federal judge on Monday that a lawsuit aiming to halt an Austin highway expansion project must be dismissed because it's not clear who's actually representing the challengers. Pointing to Rule 11a of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the Texas Department of Transportation and Capitol Area Metropolitan Planning Organization said the complaint was supposed to have been signed by "at least one attorney of record in the attorney's name — or by a party personally if the party is unrepresented." But the July complaint filed by five organizational and three individual plaintiffs including the Save Barton...

