Dignity Health Workers Say ERISA Deal Actually Worth $700M

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:29 PM EST) -- A $100 million Employee Retirement Income Security Act settlement rejected as "deficient" in October is actually worth more than $700 million because of future payments it promises to a retirement plan, a putative class of current and retired Dignity Health workers have told a California federal judge. In an unopposed, renewed motion for settlement approval on Monday, workers also tweaked the proposed deal, removing clauses that locked in a $6.15 million attorney fee award, but argued that the proposed fee award is reasonable in light of the settlement's actual worth. "Dignity Health is free to oppose the application, but will pay whatever amount...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS