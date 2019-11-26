Dems Demand Transparency On Border 'Tent Courts'

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 7:06 PM EST) -- More than 40 congressional Democrats sent a letter to the Trump administration Monday demanding information about the immigration "tent courts" along the southwest border. In a letter to U.S. Attorney General William Barr and acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, the lawmakers said that the management of two tent courts located in Laredo and Brownsville, Texas, has been "shrouded in secrecy" since they were opened to hear the cases of migrants put in the so-called Remain in Mexico program. The program, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, has allowed DHS to force migrants to wait in Mexico...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS