McDonald's Franchisee Settles NYC Scheduling Claims

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 3:53 PM EST) -- A McDonald’s franchisee has agreed to pay $155,000 to resolve claims it violated New York City scheduling and leave laws by tweaking workers' schedules last-minute and failing to pay premiums for changing schedules without the required notice, city officials said Tuesday. Mayor Bill de Blasio's office and the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection said franchise operator Star Parker LLC must pay $155,000 to 280 workers from five McDonald's restaurants in Queens for violating the city's sick leave law and Fair Workweek Law. Two workers who claim they were retaliated against for raising the complaints will get a total of $13,385...

