Lanier Loses 2nd Bid To Kick Malpractice Suit To Arbitration

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:15 PM EST) -- Mark Lanier and The Lanier Law Firm PC on Tuesday were denied for the second time a bid to move to arbitration a former client's claim that the firm's negligent handling of her BP Deepwater Horizon claim caused its dismissal. The Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston held that Harris County District Court Judge Lauren Reeder did not abuse her discretion in denying Lanier's request to move to arbitration a lawsuit brought by Sheri Allen Dorgan, who alleges that the firm busted three filing deadlines during its handling of her claim. Lanier filed a petition for writ of mandamus with the...

