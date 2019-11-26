Cell Tower Win Against NY Town Won't Get 2nd Look

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 6:37 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Tuesday denied a New York town’s request to reconsider a March decision allowing a wireless company to build a cell tower over the municipality's objections. U.S. District Judge Michael A. Telesca disagreed with the town of Kiantone's assertion that he erroneously considered evidence that was not before the town board when he dealt a blow to the locality’s yearslong effort to block Up State Tower Co.'s proposed project. On Tuesday, Judge Telesca reiterated the reasoning behind his earlier ruling, which was that Kiantone did not present sufficient facts to support its December 2016 decision against the cell...

