Rams, Kroenke Ask High Court To Send St. Louis Suit To Arb

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles Rams and its billionaire owner are again asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in their yearslong quest to force a lawsuit brought by the jilted city of St. Louis out of Missouri state court and into arbitration, calling an appellate court's refusal to do so "profoundly wrong." In a petition for a writ of certiorari filed Thursday, the Rams and owner Stan Kroenke said a Missouri appeals court had asked them to clear an exceptionally high bar in order to prove that an arbitrator should be the one to decide whether or not St. Louis' "politically charged" claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS