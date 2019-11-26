Enviro Group Chastised By Judge, But Can Still Sue Resort

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 2:25 PM EST) -- Despite chastising an environmental group for "not getting its act together," a federal judge on Tuesday said a second suit against a Cape Cod resort for allegedly dumping sewage into groundwater could go forward. U.S. District Judge William G. Young ruled that the Conservation Law Foundation did not impermissibly split its claims against the Wychmere Beach Club in Harwichport, Massachusetts, and its owner Longwood Venues & Destinations Inc. CLF has sued the club twice, once in 2018 alleging violations of the Clean Water Act and again earlier this year alleging violations of the Resource Conservation Recovery Act. CLF said it has...

