Same-Sex Benefits Not Denied In 'Bad Faith,' Judge Says

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has signed off on a reduced survivor payout for a man whose deceased husband worked for a San Francisco news station, ruling that KRON-TV didn’t breach its duties as pension plan administrator by denying him benefits and arguing that their marriage was invalid. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White determined on Monday that KRON-TV didn't act in bad faith by using the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act to justify its denial of widower David Reed's benefits. That means Reed will receive $12,332.37, not the $25,777.53 he would have gotten had Judge White determined that KRON-TV's conduct amounted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS