Top Gov't Contracts Cases To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- A dispute over whether the president interfered with a high-profile, $10 billion Pentagon contract, as well as cases that may define the limits of contract preferences and prototyping deals, are among a number of important cases for government contractors to watch in 2020. Here are six key cases that government contractors and their attorneys will have on their radar. Disputes Over the Pentagon's $10B Cloud Contract Amazon Web Services Inc. has challenged the U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract, intended to put much of the DOD’s legacy information technology infrastructure into the cloud. Amazon’s challenge is...

