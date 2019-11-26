Protect Cannabis Workers' Rights, Union Urges NE Governors

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 4:07 PM EST) -- The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union is urging six Northeast governors to protect cannabis workers’ rights in their states’ joint framework on consistent cannabis and vaping regulations. The UFCW said Monday that it had written to the governors earlier this month calling for a regional agreement to prioritize labor peace agreements that support good jobs and consumer safety. The union represents more than 300,000 workers in cannabis and other industries in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. “Labor peace agreements between an employer and union ensure employer neutrality if employees wish to form a union...

