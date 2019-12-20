Top 7 Gov't Contracting Policy Changes In 2019

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:30 PM EST) -- Federal contractors have been affected by several big policy developments this year, including a ban on some Chinese parts and the Justice Department's planned crackdown on collusion in federal procurement. Here are seven of the biggest government contracting policy changes from 2019. Ban on Chinese Tech Products Driven by Section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council banned federal agencies from purchasing certain Chinese-made telecommunication and video surveillance products in an August interim rule. The measure was one of several similar rules across various agencies. The rule is particularly aimed at Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd....

