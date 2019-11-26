Apache Tribe Continues To Press For Casino On NM Land

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:40 PM EST) -- The Fort Sill Apache Tribe has reiterated to a D.C. federal court that it believes it is entitled to operate a casino on land it owns in New Mexico, pushing back on the National Indian Gaming Commission's arguments to the contrary. The tribe argued on Monday that the land at issue, called the Akela Flats parcel, qualifies for the exception under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act that would allow for the operation of a casino. The initial reservation exception allows tribes to offer gambling on land that was put into trust after 1988, but only if certain criteria are met....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS