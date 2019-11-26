7th Circ. May Sanction Atty Over Altered Pics In Walmart Suit

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:08 PM EST) -- An attorney intentionally altered photos on appeal to make it appear they backed up claims that his client slipped and fell at a Walmart store, then lied to the court when asked about the change, the Seventh Circuit said Tuesday. Giving Indiana attorney James E. Ayers 14 days to show why he shouldn't be sanctioned, the Seventh Circuit panel said his explanations about the photo alterations being unintentional lack credibility. And although Ayers repeatedly stated in both briefing and argument that the photos were taken on the date his client, Linda Waldon, was injured, photos had been earlier submitted with a date...

