Jaguars Linebacker Sues Insurers For $5M In Injury Coverage

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:47 PM EST) -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jake Ryan has filed a California federal suit accusing Lloyd’s of London insurance underwriters of wrongfully refusing to pay up under his $5 million “loss of value” policy after a 2018 injury cost him a shot at a more lucrative NFL contract. Ryan, who began his career with the Green Bay Packers, said in his complaint that a severe right knee injury he suffered in training camp in July 2018 sunk his chances to garner a long-term contract for the 2019 season and beyond. Instead, he only secured a two-year deal with the Jaguars worth up to $8 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS