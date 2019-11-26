BNSF On Hook For $3.45M Award To ‘Deadheading’ Conductor

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:35 PM EST) -- A Missouri appeals court affirmed a $3.45 million jury verdict against BNSF Railway Co. for injuries suffered by a “deadheading” conductor after his train hit a car, finding Tuesday that certain jury instructions were not improper. The three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed the Cass County jury’s verdict in a Federal Employers’ Liability Act suit brought by conductor Stephen C. Wynn. Wynn had accused BNSF of causing him to suffer a serious leg injury when the train he was riding in collided with an empty disabled vehicle that was stopped on the tracks at a railroad crossing. At the time...

