Greenberg Traurig Helps Goldman With $50M Brooklyn Loan

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 5:34 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP represented Goldman Sachs in connection with the bank's $50 million loan to Rabsky Group for a development project on Adams Street in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood, according to records made public in New York on Tuesday. The loan from Goldman Sachs Bank USA is for 69 Adams St., and roughly $2.6 million of the $50 million figure is new financing for the property, while the remainder is an assumption and refinance of preexisting debt. The property is three blocks south of the East River and close to the York Street station where the F train stops, and Interstate 278 is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS