Doctor Gets 18 Months For Prescribing Oxy Pills To 'Con Man'

Law360, New York (November 26, 2019, 3:24 PM EST) -- A federal judge sentenced a former New York doctor to 18 months in prison Tuesday for prescribing 1,900 oxycodone pills to a convicted felon and "con man" who then sold them to addicts, saying physicians must know there is a "very heavy price to be paid" for contributing to the opioid crisis. Manhattan U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel also hit defendant Nadem Sayegh, 65, a former endocrinologist from Yonkers, with a $100,000 fine and ordered him to surrender to custody on Jan. 28. Sayegh was charged in October 2018 and pled guilty in June to counts of narcotics conspiracy and...

