T-Mobile, Calif. Workers Get Green Light For $8M Wage Deal

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:10 PM EST) -- T-Mobile and a proposed class of California workers have secured initial approval in California federal court for a projected $8 million settlement to end claims that the wireless giant didn’t pay them their full wages and denied them proper rest breaks. If given final clearance by the court, the deal — which covers as much as $2.64 million in attorney fees — would wrap up class litigation alleging T-Mobile broke the California labor code by failing to pay minimum and overtime wages, including failing to pay for off-the-clock work, and provide meal and rest breaks. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer L. Thurston...

