3rd Circ. Affirms Pierce Bainbridge Win In 'Gears Of War' Fight

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 8:33 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday sacked an attorney’s bid to enforce a purported $160,000 settlement with Pierce Bainbridge related to their mutual representation of an ex-NFL player and former pro wrestler who claims his likeness and voice were unlawfully used in the “Gears of War” video game franchise, finding that the parties never had a binding agreement. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel affirmed a Pennsylvania federal court ruling dismissing attorney Bruce J. Chasan’s action against Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP and name partner John M. Pierce in connection with fees allegedly owed to Chasan for Lenwood “Hard...

