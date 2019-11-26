Ex-Bumble Bee CEO's Mistrial Bid Flops In Price-Fixing Case

Law360, San Francisco (November 26, 2019, 9:25 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday rejected ex-Bumble Bee CEO Chris Lischewski's request to cut short his criminal price-fixing trial, saying prosecutors' questions about a whistleblower letter may have violated the spirit of an evidentiary order but weren't the kind of willful, egregious misconduct that would justify calling a mistrial. Lischewski’s attorneys urged U.S. District Judge Edward Chen to grant a mistrial, arguing that prosecutors improperly launched into a line of cross-examination “unquestionably calculated to elicit testimony” about a letter written by a former Bumble Bee Foods LLC employee sounding the alarm on possible antitrust violations at the company. The government...

