Patent Holder Says IP Suit Against Best Buy Is Fair Game

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:10 PM EST) -- Patent-holding company Corydoras Technologies LLC fired back Tuesday against Best Buy's attempt to duck an infringement suit for selling Amazon Fire tablets and other products, telling a Texas federal judge its allegations are sound. Best Buy asked the court to dismiss the suit on Nov. 12 on the basis that the allegations weren't sufficient, but Corydoras said in a response to the motion that it did enough to meet its burden for the case to survive for now. Corydoras said the tech retailer's attempts to escape the suit by casting itself as a "classic neutral seller" and the allegations as generic...

