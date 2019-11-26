Insys Judge Drops Part Of Landmark Opioid Verdict

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 9:05 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts federal judge overseeing the Insys Therapeutics Inc. racketeering trial struck down Tuesday part of the verdict in the first successful prosecution against a drugmaker tied to the opioid crisis, although she denied the company’s bid for a new trial. Insys founder John Kapoor outside the Boston federal courthouse, where a judge found there was not enough evidence to support one of the guilty verdicts against him and other executives of the drug company. (AP) U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said that there was not enough evidence to support a jury's conclusion that four former Insys executives intended that doctors would prescribe powerful...

