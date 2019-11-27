LA Rams Solidify $14M Arbitration Win Against St. Louis

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 12:38 PM EST) -- The Los Angeles Rams can take control of a nearly $13 million training facility in their jilted former host city of St. Louis after the city failed to oppose the team’s push to confirm an arbitration award, a Missouri federal judge found. St. Louis’ Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority never filed a response to the Rams’ request to confirm the arbitration award, and the time to do so is now up, U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark said Tuesday. As a result, the Rams can buy back the 27-acre training facility for one dollar and get nearly $700,000 in attorney...

