Injured Couple Wants In On Zip Line Operator's Row With AIG

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:26 PM EST) -- A couple injured during a Caribbean zip line tour asked a Florida federal judge to let them intervene in an insurance coverage suit brought by the tour operator against AIG Insurance Hong Kong Ltd., saying they have an interest in the case's outcome. Lynn and William McCullough told U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles in their Tuesday motion to intervene that his earlier $66.5 million final judgment against zip line operator Rain Forest Adventures Ltd. and others in the couple's separate negligence suit depends on AIG's willingness to pay. Rain Forest sued AIG on Sept. 5 in Judge Gayles' court to...

