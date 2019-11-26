Walmart Workers Score Cert. In OT, Wage Statement Suit

Law360 (November 26, 2019, 10:32 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday certified two classes of Walmart employees, each with an estimated 200,000 members, who say the retail giant failed to pay them the correct amount for overtime work and provide them with proper wage statements, respectively. Named plaintiff James S. Evans was looking to certify four classes: one related to overtime pay, one related to wage statements, one alleging Walmart didn't properly pay accrued holiday pay or paid time off, and one alleging Walmart failed to pay all wages in a timely manner when the workers were terminated, according to his motion. At a hearing earlier...

