NBA Blasted For Trying To Block $50M 'Stolen' App Suit

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- A man who hit the NBA with a lawsuit seeking $50 million for allegedly stealing his idea for a prop betting app fired back at the league's bid to ax the suit in New York federal court, arguing that it is too early to toss his claims as he is now represented by an attorney. Paul V. Norris on Tuesday urged the court to keep alive his suit filed in July claiming a similar app the NBA launched earlier this year breached an "implied-in-fact" contract to use his idea for a "Predict a Pick 3" app that he presented to the league in...

