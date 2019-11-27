Airlines Seek To Escape Helms-Burton Suit Over Cuba Airport

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:02 PM EST) -- American Airlines and Chile's LATAM Airlines have called for the grounding of a Miami man's Helms-Burton Act lawsuit over their use of Cuba's José Martí International Airport, which he claims to rightfully own, raising arguments over an exception in the law for "lawful travel" and challenging the law's constitutionality. In separate motions to dismiss filed on Nov. 26, the two airlines suggested the court does not need to even resolve those issues over the 1996 law, which the Trump administration allowed to take effect earlier this year. Instead, the defendants argued the court should find Jose Ramon López Regueiro's suit is...

