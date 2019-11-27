Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Glansaol Plan Admin Urges Approval Of Wage Settlement

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:12 PM EST) -- The administrator for the estate of bankrupt makeup brand holding company Glansaol Holdings has asked a New York bankruptcy judge to sign off on a $330,000 class action settlement with marketing workers who said they were wrongly classified as freelancers.

The settlement will resolve more than $3.5 million in claims the workers have asserted against the company for alleged violations of California labor law, plan administrator Charles Berk said in a motion filed on Wednesday.

Glansaol filed for Chapter 11 in December 2018 with $18.5 million in debt, most of it owed to vendors. It said it was dragged down by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies