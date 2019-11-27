Biggest EU Data Breaches Generated €402M In Fines In 2019

Law360, London (November 27, 2019, 12:27 PM GMT) -- The ten largest fines handed out in 2019 for breaches of the European Union’s data protection rules totaled €402 million ($443 million), figures released Wednesday show — but few companies, if any, have been covered by cyber-insurance, lawyers say. The largest single penalty under the General Data Protection Regulation was a £183 million ($236 million) fine levied against British Airways by the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office in July, according to data compiled by computer security site Precise Security. GDPR was introduced in May 2018 across Europe, giving regulators the right to fine companies up to €20 million for data breaches, or up to 4% of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS