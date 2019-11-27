Harvard Will Change Caption System To Settle Deaf Bias Suit

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 3:11 PM EST) -- Harvard University plans to implement a new audio and video captioning policy and pay $1.5 million in attorney fees and costs to the National Association of the Deaf to settle a class action discrimination suit, the parties told a Massachusetts federal judge Wednesday. Harvard’s new policy, which will go into effect Dec. 1, requires the university to abide by standardized accessibility guidelines when captioning all new audio and video content uploaded to a university website or third-party platform. Harvard will also be required to properly caption content that was uploaded before the policy effective date within five days of receiving a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS