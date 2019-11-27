Texas Court Axes City's Ban On 2nd-Home Short-Term Rentals

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 5:10 PM EST) -- Austin, Texas, unconstitutionally tried to regulate the types of property that can be used for short-term rentals like those offered through Airbnb and HomeAway, as well as the number of people who can stay in such homes, a Texas appellate court has ruled. In a 2-1 ruling Wednesday, a three-justice panel of the Third Court of Appeals in Austin struck down two city of Austin rules. Siding with homeowners led by Ahmad Zaatari, the court determined a city rule disallowing short-term rentals of secondary homes is unconstitutional because it was a retroactive rule, applying not only to future rentals but to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS