Mobile Org To Fix ‘Deeply Flawed’ Standards After DOJ Probe

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:19 PM EST) -- The trade group representing Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and other major mobile players has agreed to retool its standard-setting procedures after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation found the existing system was “deeply flawed” because the organization “stacked the deck” in favor of its member operators. The department announced on Nov. 27 that the GSM Association has drafted new procedures aiming to give more weight to the interests of nonoperators and leave room for disruptive competitors, after a nearly two-year-long investigation revealed an unbalanced system that heavily favored telecom industry heavyweights. “As a result of that investigation, the department developed significant...

