Joint Chiefs Vice Chair Sued Over Sex Assault Claims

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Pentagon's second-highest-ranking officer has been hit with a lawsuit by a former subordinate in California federal court, accusing him of subjecting her to unwanted sexual acts and retaliating when she sought to distance herself from him. Gen. John Hyten, the vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, repeatedly assaulted U.S. Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser sexually throughout 2017 when she worked under him at U.S. Strategic Command, she said in her Nov. 25 complaint. Despite uniformly glowing performance reviews and an "unblemished" service record before assaults, Spletstoser was targeted in two internal investigations and relieved of her senior position at Stratcom...

