Ukrainian Oligarch-Tied Cos. Want Quinn Off Chancery Suit

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 4:05 PM EST) -- Companies with ties to two Ukrainian oligarchs facing a massive PrivatBank civil fraud and money laundering suit in Delaware's Chancery Court called late Tuesday for disqualification of bank counsel Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, citing work for oligarch interests in 2014 that "irredeemably" tainted the firm's work for the bank. Attorneys for Warren Steel Holdings LLC and parent Halliwell Assets Inc. accused Quinn Emanuel in a brief of failing to disclose the earlier representation when it became counsel to the Ukrainian bank, which launched the fraud suit in May against billionaires Igor Valeryevich Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Borisovich Bogolyubov and their...

