Senators Urge Amtrak To Reverse Forced Arbitration Policy

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:06 PM EST) -- Several U.S. senators have called on Amtrak to eliminate a mandatory arbitration policy it implemented earlier this year that bars passengers and their families from collectively suing Amtrak if they're injured or killed in crashes, saying the "disturbing" policy deprives consumers of due process and allows Amtrak to skirt accountability. Fourteen U.S. senators, including Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., who frequently advocate for consumer protection legislation on the Hill, sent a letter on Tuesday to Amtrak CEO Richard Anderson demanding that a mandatory arbitration clause that Amtrak has added to all ticket purchases since January be immediately eliminated....

