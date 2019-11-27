Bribe-Linked Brazilian Exec Too Rich For A Mere $5M Bail

Law360, New York (November 27, 2019, 2:41 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Wednesday denied a bail package for a former CEO of Brazilian oil company Braskem charged with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, dismissing it as too paltry considering his "enormous wealth." Jose Carlos Grubisich, former CEO of Odebrecht SA subsidiary Braskem SA, was arrested by the FBI on Nov. 20 and arraigned on three FCPA conspiracy charges, including bribery and money laundering. He pled not guilty. The government claims Grubisich was part of "a massive bribery scheme that resulted in the diversion of $250 million of Braskem's funds into a secret slush fund to pay bribes."...

