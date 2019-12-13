NJ Benefits Bill May Deter Business With Contractors

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:18 PM EST) -- A bill under review in the New Jersey Legislature, the Portable Benefits Act for Independent Contractors, would require contracting agents that facilitate the provision of services through independent contractors to establish a system for portable benefits for their independent contractors who provide services to consumers located in New Jersey. The potential legislative action is consistent with the administration’s policy with respect to independent contractor classification matters. Indeed, the New Jersey Task Force on Employee Misclassification, established by Executive Order 25 on May 3, 2018, recommended legislative action in its July 9, 2019 report. The legislation will come before the Legislature on the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS