Marriott On Hook For Guest's $4.9M Slip-And-Fall Verdict

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 6:28 PM EST) -- An Iowa appeals court affirmed a jury's decision to award $4.9 million to a woman who slipped on ice in front of a Marriott hotel, which caused her to fracture her ankle in three places, saying the hotel failed to prove the verdict was excessive. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel in a Nov. 27 opinion unanimously upheld the Scott County jury's verdict in a suit seeking to hold Marriott International Inc. liable for guest Brenda Alcala's injuries suffered after she slipped on ice that formed on a sidewalk in front of the hotel. The suit claims the hotel staff breached...

