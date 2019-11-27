Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Layoffs Blocked Pending Arbitration

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette can't lay off dozens of workers or slash hours and benefits while it is embroiled in arbitration with its union over whether the terminations and cuts violate a collective bargaining deal, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan said that even though a contract with the Newspaper, Newsprint, Magazine and Film Delivery Drivers, Helpers and Handlers, International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 211 expired a year and a half ago, the publishers of the Pittsburgh newspaper still have an implied contract with the union and have to honor its grievance and arbitration procedures....

