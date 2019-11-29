UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (November 29, 2019, 2:07 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen oil trading giant Mercuria file breach of contract claims against Deutsche Bank, an investment fund in the Bahamas sue a prominent British property developer and a major music group drag Prudential Assurance into court. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Mercuria Energy Trading PTE Ltd v. Deutsche Bank AG Crude oil trader Mercuria Energy filed a commercial contract claim against lender Deutsche Bank AG on Nov. 27. The commodities trader has regularly paid back money borrowed from Deutsche and other lenders to fund its operations. Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest...

