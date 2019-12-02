Exxon Wants Mass. Climate Change Suit In Federal Court

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 12:27 PM EST) -- ExxonMobil Corp. is seeking to remove the Massachusetts attorney general's climate change suit to federal court, claiming it was concocted by activists and arguing it masquerades as a state consumer protection action while actually dealing with complex federal issues. The energy giant said in a filing Friday that Bay State Attorney General Maura Healey is being driven by politics and trying to shoehorn an array of federal issues into a complaint in a state court. Healey, a Democrat, sued Exxon in October after a three-year investigation into the company, claiming it deceived investors and consumers about climate change-related risks. But Exxon...

