US Considering Tariff Hike As WTO Faults EU Plane Subsidies

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 4:12 PM EST) -- The European Union's bid to undo U.S. tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of its goods fell short Monday as a World Trade Organization panel ruled that Brussels has failed to withdraw illegal subsidies to plane maker Airbus, prompting the U.S. to consider hiking its retaliatory duties. President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on European aircraft as well as consumer items such as cheeses, whiskey and apparel in October after multiple WTO rulings over the course of 15 years faulted the EU for its Airbus subsidies. Brussels was hoping to stave off the duties with a favorable ruling from a WTO compliance panel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS