Energy Regulation And Legislation To Watch In 2020

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Efforts to craft significant energy regulations or legislation in 2020 will face a major obstacle: a presidential election this fall, which can be a death knell for any major policymaking. While the looming election may slow big policy moves at some agencies, there's hope that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, an independent agency somewhat insulated from electoral politics, will finish crafting long-awaited rules for the energy sector. FERC's regulatory moves could include a revision of its pipeline approval policy, a rule giving aggregated distributed energy resources access to wholesale electricity markets, and changes to how it implements a four-decade-old clean energy...

